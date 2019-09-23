Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lifted Its Position by $44.20 Million; Manikay Partners Upped Celgene (CELG) Holding

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 52.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 511,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $136.81 million, up from 969,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 5.39M shares traded or 42.27% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 05/04/2018 – FORMA Therapeutics Achieves Key Objective in Collaboration with Celgene Corporation to Advance a Novel Protein Homeostasis; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation; 04/05/2018 – Celgene profit tops estimates; clarifies path for key MS drug; 04/05/2018 – $CELG Slide on Ozanimod and CC-112273 metabolite; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 05/04/2018 – Celgene Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Pomalidomide; 26/05/2018 – Top 5 stories of the week — #1 BD chief George Golumbeski is the latest top exec to exit Celgene during management overhaul; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 30/05/2018 – Celgene and Chinese Partner BeiGene Verge in Opposite Directions

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 513,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.91 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.33 million, up from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.32M shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,800 shares to 3.80 million shares, valued at $102.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 74,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,854 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 24,841 shares. Viking Fund Management Llc has 0.06% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 2,500 shares. The North Carolina-based Bragg Fincl Advsr has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hightower Trust Svcs Lta stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amg Natl Bancorp holds 0.07% or 13,662 shares. First Bank & Trust invested in 0.14% or 24,354 shares. Cincinnati Insurance holds 1.5% or 651,666 shares in its portfolio. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% or 19,942 shares in its portfolio. 107 were reported by Manchester Mngmt Limited Company. Transamerica Financial Advsrs Inc stated it has 122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited holds 0.24% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 312,151 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc reported 331,525 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Matarin Management Ltd Llc has 40,986 shares. Ww Investors has 18.86 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 the insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M.

