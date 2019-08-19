Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Increased Holding; Equitec Specialists Stake in Mts Sys (Put) (MTSC) Cut by $567,000

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Put) (MTSC) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,700 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $746,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.38. About 602 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 16/05/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS – ACTIONS TO IMPACT 2 TEST CHINA MANUFACTURING FACILITIES WITH NO CHANGES ANTICIPATED IN U.S. OR EUROPEAN OPERATIONS FROM TRANSFER; 22/04/2018 – DJ MTS Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTSC); 26/03/2018 – MTS Systems Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – MTS Plans For Growth In Asia With New Business Partners In Malaysia And Singapore; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.45; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 21/05/2018 – MTS Receives Energy Efficiency Award From Xcel Energy; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems 2Q Adj EPS 45c

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 71.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 20,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 48,959 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 28,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $75.11. About 34,994 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.15% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc accumulated 5,455 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 39,400 shares. Sit Invest Assocs owns 26,961 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Gam Ag invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 73,315 are owned by Hsbc Public Limited Com. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.07% or 283,232 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has 35,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Midas Management holds 27,500 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 0.17% or 1.03M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & owns 437 shares. Conning has 73,388 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh holds 10,042 shares.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 21,421 shares to 76,102 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,691 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,290 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,155 shares. Ariel Investments Lc holds 1.63 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 24,639 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 4,141 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.25% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) or 66,095 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 0% or 11,660 shares. Clearbridge Invests Llc stated it has 463,414 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Assoc reported 0% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC). Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 167 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 2.67M shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 20,973 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corp reported 45,710 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Lp accumulated 18,487 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Int has invested 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (Put) (NYSE:RYAM) by 415,500 shares to 479,400 shares, valued at $6.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB) by 2,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New.

