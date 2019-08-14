Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Trimmed Its Holding by $421,176 as Market Value Declined; Minerva Advisors Position in Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue sold 5,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 46,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87M, down from 51,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 2.92 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.67M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 8,830 shares traded or 55.87% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 10/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN RIVER REGULATION PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.07 BLN YUAN; 28/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS BID FOR EPC PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 558.3 MLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 17/05/2018 – Viva Gold to Commence Drill Program at Tonopah Gold Project; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN

