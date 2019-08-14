Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Lowered Its Position by $1.94 Million; Neenah (NP) Stock Declined While Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Upped Stake

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its stake in Neenah Inc (NP) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans bought 13,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.25% . The institutional investor held 30,585 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 17,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Neenah Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.01. About 87,809 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) has declined 25.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NP News: 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.5% Position in Neenah; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH SAYS 2Q NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE MAY BE $30M-$40M; 01/05/2018 – Neenah Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NEENAH TO START PROCESS TO SELL BRATTLEBORO PLANT; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 16/04/2018 – Neenah Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Neenah Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NP); 12/03/2018 – Rep. Glenn Groth: Grothman to Host Job Fair in Neenah on March 23, 2018; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Neenah Inc. ‘BB’ CCR And ILR; Outlook Positive; 09/05/2018 – Neenah 1Q EPS 95c

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 3.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 23,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 556,968 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.83 million, down from 580,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.67% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.61. About 2.92 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.58, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold NP shares while 48 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 14.21 million shares or 4.63% less from 14.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). California-based Assetmark has invested 0% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Comerica Natl Bank holds 17,965 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Granite Inv Partners Limited Liability holds 0.86% or 235,385 shares. Moreover, Captrust Financial Advsrs has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Copeland Capital Mngmt invested 0.82% in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). Naples Global Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.06% or 3,405 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 517,523 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP). First Mercantile Tru reported 4,517 shares. 1,431 were accumulated by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Whittier Of Nevada Inc has 0% invested in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 3 shares. Orrstown Financial Service reported 116 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) for 116,584 shares.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $31.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 46,101 shares to 186,602 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 26,014 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,710 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Finance Services Ma has 314,816 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc has 0.16% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). At Retail Bank holds 6,532 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp invested in 532,349 shares. Legacy invested 1.1% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.63M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Fayez Sarofim & holds 0% or 3,735 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Limited stated it has 173,780 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Tru has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). E&G LP accumulated 8,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 0.22% or 488,291 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 50 shares. Moreover, Amica Mutual Insurance has 0.14% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brightsphere Investmnt Grp P by 90,290 shares to 297,341 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 172,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.