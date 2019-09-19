Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Element Capital Management Upped Holding; Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Lifted First American Financial (FAF) Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in First American Financial Corp (FAF) by 643.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 26,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 30,309 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63M, up from 4,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 542,726 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 14/05/2018 – FASB Will Operate With Six Members While FAF Trustees Begin Search for Monk’s Successor

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 43.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 5,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 18,342 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 12,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.54M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 65,162 shares to 9,429 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 226,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,880 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11,477 shares to 13,650 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 18,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,293 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).