Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Bridgewater Associates LP Has Decreased Its Position; Home Depot (HD) Holder Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.44 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 17,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 10,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $218.69. About 2.71M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 51.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 359,817 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 345,245 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.03M, down from 705,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 394,397 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Farmers And Merchants Invs, a Nebraska-based fund reported 225 shares. Cincinnati Fincl holds 0.29% or 84,991 shares. 41,717 are owned by Bell Bank. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 139,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Janney Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 0.52% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). The Maryland-based Fort Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Victory Capital Mgmt owns 163,227 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 462,438 were reported by Nordea Inv Management Ab. Hallmark Capital Mgmt has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.03 million shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. James Invest Rech accumulated 47 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,301 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Botty Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 3,657 shares to 11,035 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 455,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

