Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Bokf Has Lifted Position; As Brinker Intl (EAT) Market Value Declined, Shellback Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding

Bokf increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 5,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,163 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, up from 31,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $85.34. About 1.89 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma

Shellback Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp sold 10,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.64% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Brinker Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.92. About 550,664 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 5.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.44% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Adj EPS $1.08; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q EPS $1.02; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Rev $812.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Chili’s Company-Owned Comparable Restaurant Sales Decreased 0.4 % in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – BRINKER NOW SEES YEAR REV UNCHANGED TO DOWN 0.5%; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company; 09/05/2018 – ADVANCED ENERGY NAMES NEIL BRINKER AS COO

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Dividend 3 Pack – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Projecting Lower Lows For Brinker – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) & Brinker International (EAT) Added to JPM Tactical Trading Ideas List for July/H2 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $51.00M for 7.34 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.94% EPS growth.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03M and $841.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 14,024 shares to 27,858 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 18,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Rock Resorts Inc.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $211,802 activity. Lousignont Charles A bought $111,370 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.02% or 144,375 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Hodges Cap reported 178,235 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 92,700 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 32,925 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Lifeplan Fincl holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 2,350 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Inc holds 10,311 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technologies Lp, New York-based fund reported 44,587 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 19,233 shares. Brandywine Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). The Connecticut-based Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has invested 0% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsr holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 57,715 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0.01% or 51,348 shares. D E Shaw invested in 1.86 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Royal London Asset holds 115,483 shares. Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 345,245 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Inc has invested 0.27% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 19,078 shares. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). St Germain D J Inc accumulated 73,218 shares. Everence holds 0.15% or 10,300 shares. 27,745 are held by Roanoke Asset Corporation New York. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Company owns 83,759 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Management reported 3,824 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & Company owns 3,735 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt reported 96,250 shares.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,150 shares to 3,748 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 24,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,191 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell +6% after Goldman upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nomura/Instinet Downgrades LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 42% Return On Equity, Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBassel -3% after big misses on Q4 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.