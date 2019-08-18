Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Advisory Services Network Upped Its Position; Financial Advantage Has Lowered Its Stake in Wal (WMT) by $1.31 Million as Share Price Rose

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 24,263 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 20,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $74.25. About 1.83 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 13,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 66,637 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 80,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $322.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $112.99. About 10.52M shares traded or 79.94% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 04/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Flipkart yet to finalize stake sale deal with Walmart – sources – The Edge Markets; 23/04/2018 – Walmart Close To $12 Billion Deal For India’s Flipkart After Earlier Amazon Chatter: Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – TO FINANCE FLIPKART INVESTMENT, CO INTENDS TO USE NEWLY ISSUED DEBT & CASH ON HAND; 30/05/2018 – The news comes as the U.S. labor market has been tightening, and Walmart has been sweetening its benefits to retain talent; 05/03/2018 – Walmart Adds Meal Kits to More Stores; 25/05/2018 – Half of Walmart’s workforce are part-time workers -labor group; 12/04/2018 – WALMART’S PROPOSED DEAL FOR NEW FLIPKART SHARES SET TO VALUE FLIPKART AT $18 BLN – $19 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Walmart’s New Education Benefit Puts Cap and Gown within Reach for Associates; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – KRISH IYER, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF WALMART INDIA, WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THAT PART OF BUSINESS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department accumulated 3,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hrt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.04% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 583,527 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. National Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 3,187 shares. 32,472 are owned by Fiduciary Tru Co. Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 71,544 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.15% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Rbf Lc owns 20,000 shares. 19,873 are held by Woodmont Invest Counsel Lc. Ima Wealth stated it has 22,832 shares. Hudock Group Limited Liability Corp stated it has 390 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 125 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shoker Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 2,380 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88 million and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 31,831 shares to 117,825 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,446 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IUSV).