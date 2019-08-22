Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder Advisory Services Network Upped Its Holding by $342,468 as Stock Price Declined; Eog Res (EOG) Holding Lifted by Beaconlight Capital Llc

Advisory Services Network Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 24,263 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 20,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $73.13. About 1.63 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE LOW BECAUSE NEW PE PLANTS NOT RUNNING WELL; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.22. About 2.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Ltd Llc stated it has 113,194 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Boltwood Management invested in 0.34% or 5,405 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp New York has invested 1.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.02% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Smith Salley & Associates has 52,165 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Murphy Management stated it has 3,424 shares. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,289 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 87,200 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. North Star Investment Mngmt accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Jcic Asset Management holds 2.11% or 55,699 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.16% stake. State Street Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28.11M shares. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.65% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 15,839 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 7,431 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation reported 22,233 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $27.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,305 shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Tru Communications has invested 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Auxier Asset holds 1.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 72,238 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.14% or 5,738 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 82,755 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cap City Tru Fl invested 0.46% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Veritable LP reported 9,948 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 111,277 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The has invested 0.05% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 19,367 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn holds 5,455 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 37,436 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Axa invested in 793,386 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stoneridge Prtnrs Ltd Company accumulated 25,153 shares. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma has 0.99% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 12,735 shares.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 25,054 shares to 1,579 shares, valued at $40,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,102 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.