Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Holder 10-15 Associates Has Increased Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined While Vgi Partners Pty LTD Lifted Its Holding

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 112,046 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.42 million, up from 104,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.72% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.38. About 5.33M shares traded or 53.42% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 1,229 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 95,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.41M, up from 94,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, one of its wholesale programs that made it easier to sell in bulk to Amazon, according to an email seen by CNBC; 07/03/2018 – AMAZON WORKING TO FIX UNPROMPTED LAUGHTER BY ALEXA: THE VERGE; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMISSION SAYS AMAZON RECALLS PORTABLE POWER BANKS DUE TO FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 15/05/2018 – 24 7.ai Brings Conversational Chatbots to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will speak at Amazon on Monday; 06/04/2018 – Celebrate National Beer Day on April 7 with Bar None Décor by MCS Industries; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 19/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: As Amazon visits Chicago, city keeps an eye on public image; 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd, which manages about $500.00M and $985.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4,435 shares to 580,214 shares, valued at $136.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 64,636 shares. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.45% or 5,847 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability stated it has 4.98% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tanaka Management accumulated 3.24% or 604 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank accumulated 2.1% or 23,590 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 3,813 shares. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt owns 1.79% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,550 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6 shares. Tennessee-based Lee Danner & Bass Inc has invested 1.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated, a Alabama-based fund reported 547,229 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.78% or 711 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 131 shares. State Street has 16.54M shares. 1,300 were reported by Intact Investment Mngmt. The New York-based Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54M and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 14,181 shares to 273,165 shares, valued at $14.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,368 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 42,300 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 157 shares. Korea Invest Corp has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cibc Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 17,963 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.02% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Eaton Vance Management holds 5,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Century holds 119,989 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 3,187 shares. 381,100 were reported by Adage Cap Prtnrs. Advsr Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.6% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.15% or 370,519 shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Massmutual Trust Communication Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 139 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund Inc has 37,800 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital has 7,391 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.