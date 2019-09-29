Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Stake Increased by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc; Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Position

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.70M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The hedge fund held 121,848 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.45M, down from 132,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $6.4 during the last trading session, reaching $576.62. About 281,066 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Llc accumulated 0.08% or 13,416 shares. Thomas White holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,406 shares. Ameriprise Inc owns 479,835 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York owns 0.48% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,375 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 652,018 shares. Kings Point Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 50 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc reported 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Schwartz Investment Counsel holds 2,855 shares. Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 0.04% or 703 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Capital Guardian Tru Com accumulated 0.95% or 139,637 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.02% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 419 shares. Amer Investment Incorporated holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,708 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 16,731 shares. Tiverton Asset Management holds 7,219 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 8,816 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $118.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 22,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Chimera Investment Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 10.66% Yield (CIM) – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Digital Realty: One Of My Greatest REIT Buys – Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Best 9%+ Dividends for a Bearish 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A REIT Fund Checks Out of Hotels – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 5 Stocks Are In Line to Be the Next Dividend Aristocrats – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 29, 2019.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell slides after Q2 earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LyondellBasell subsidiary announces convertible special stock dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “LyondellBasell ends year-long talks regarding acquisition of Brazil co. – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. Patel Bhavesh V. bought 7,246 shares worth $498,873.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ) by 18,878 shares to 32,320 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,572 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,490 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).