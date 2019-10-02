Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Shareholder Valicenti Advisory Services Has Raised Its Stake by $480,482 as Valuation Declined; Xylem (XYL) Valuation Declined While Locust Wood Capital Advisers Has Upped Holding by $6.76 Million

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43 million, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.6. About 773,874 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 60.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc bought 81,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 217,095 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.16M, up from 135,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $75.4. About 168,197 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63M and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 59,810 shares to 384,090 shares, valued at $77.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 33,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,000 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold XYL shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 142.29 million shares or 0.54% less from 143.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 51 shares. Campbell Adviser Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% or 3,295 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 3,150 shares in its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles holds 8,759 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.05% or 8.29M shares in its portfolio. Old Natl Bank In reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). New York-based Asset has invested 0.03% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 105,664 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 7,400 shares. Covington Capital Mngmt owns 9,150 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.65% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). 2,576 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Murphy Capital Mgmt holds 0.08% or 6,735 shares. Brown Advisory Inc has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Indexiq Llc owns 12,384 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider Patel Bhavesh V. bought $498,873.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66M and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond (SCHZ) by 18,878 shares to 32,320 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 23,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,703 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).