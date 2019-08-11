Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Holder Martingale Asset Management LP Lowered Position; Cabot Wealth Management Position In Amgen (AMGN) Was Has Raised

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 14,758 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 416,766 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.04 million, down from 431,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston refinery large CDU operating normally; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Discuss First-Quarter Results on Friday, April 27, 2018; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 114.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc bought 18,694 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,047 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 16,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion To Add Overall Survival Results From The Phase 3 ASPIRE Study To KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib); 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 51,348 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Llc accumulated 66 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 473,501 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Riverpark Cap Management Limited Company owns 2,042 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Loews reported 0.1% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Finance Inc has 0.29% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Beech Hill Advsr holds 2.26% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 43,596 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 506,161 shares. Roundview Limited Liability invested in 21,803 shares or 0.44% of the stock. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division reported 14,506 shares stake. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability Company reported 2.09 million shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt stated it has 554,437 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0.04% or 8,748 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 255,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91B and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pjt Partners Inc by 11,090 shares to 99,008 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kaman Corp Cl A (NYSE:KAMN) by 34,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,909 shares, and has risen its stake in J And J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75M and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 8,907 shares to 215,436 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 7,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,129 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Limited New York invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Greylin Investment Mangement invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dumont Blake Invest Lc holds 1.05% or 13,078 shares in its portfolio. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated owns 36,298 shares. Orca Management Lc reported 1,920 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advsr Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Covington has 0.57% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 48,460 shares. Washington Trust National Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 5,421 shares. 22,620 were accumulated by Associated Banc. Private Ocean Llc holds 0.06% or 1,182 shares. Bahl Gaynor reported 1.00 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 242,855 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Liability Company holds 50,379 shares or 1.34% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.11% stake. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).