Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (LYB) Stock Price Declined While Cincinnati Financial Has Upped Stake by $3.78 Million; Entegris Com (ENTG) Stock Rose While Endurance Wealth Management Has Increased Stake by $800,865

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (LYB) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 128,991 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11 million, up from 84,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $88.02. About 859,180 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (ENTG) by 7215% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 21,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 21,945 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $818,000, up from 300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Entegris Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 190,623 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 16/05/2018 – Entegris Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 01/05/2018 – Entegris to Participate in the Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 30/05/2018 – Resonant Appoints Industry Veteran Marybeth Carberry as Vice President, Business Operations

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold ENTG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 131.05 million shares or 3.64% less from 136.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 81,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement owns 9,742 shares. Federated Pa holds 383 shares. 21,510 were accumulated by Aurora Inv Counsel. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 14,532 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 9,303 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Endurance Wealth Mngmt holds 21,945 shares. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co Ct holds 3.13 million shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr accumulated 3,036 shares. Nwq Investment Management Co Ltd owns 0.62% invested in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) for 740,990 shares. Snyder Cap Management Lp holds 2.94M shares or 4.92% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Financial Bank Trust has invested 0% in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG). Westfield Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 716,591 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 242,507 shares.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Entegris (ENTG) Reports Next Week: What to Know Ahead of the Release – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Creating Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Entegris declares $0.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $635.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,787 shares to 264,179 shares, valued at $17.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Idec Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $57.04M worth of stock was bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC on Thursday, August 29.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell declares $1.05 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Recent Stock Purchase August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LyondellBasell Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.