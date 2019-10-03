Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (LYB) Share Value Declined While Cincinnati Financial Has Lifted Position; Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Upped Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Position

Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord (LYB) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Financial Corp bought 44,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 128,991 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.11M, up from 84,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 2.54 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – BEGINNING TO SEE TYPICAL SEASONAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENTS IN OXYFUELS AND REFINING; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – LYB GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A. SCHULMAN; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 116,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 4.09M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.01 million, up from 3.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $26.23. About 631,330 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS AGAINST APPROVAL OF PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ PTLA.O DRUG FOR PREVENTING BLOOD CLOTS BETRIXIBAN; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 10/05/2018 – Two New California Pacific Homes Neighborhoods Debut This Summer in Portola Springs® Village; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 16/04/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Brisa and Celeste Are Must-See Neighborhoods at Irvine’s Portola Springs® Village; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – City of Portola – 03/22/2018 11:28 AM; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.

Cincinnati Financial Corp, which manages about $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 11,642 shares to 77,000 shares, valued at $18.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. The insider AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought 764,501 shares worth $57.04 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 475,831 shares to 624,169 shares, valued at $24.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 10,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).