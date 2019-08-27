Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) Holder Denali Advisors Raised Stake by $588,000 as Stock Price Declined; Chevron New (CVX) Stock Price Rose While Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Cut Its Position

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd sold 14,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 84,432 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 99,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $219.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $115.74. About 3.68 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281297 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 10/05/2018 – GRAPHIC-As Trinidad LNG output grows, cargoes flow far afield; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH & CAPITAL DISCIPLINE

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A (LYB) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 130,951 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 1.97M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – Brazil’s Braskem says Odebrecht denies acquisition proposal from LyondellBasell; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Notis invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 99,482 shares. Portland Global Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.13% or 3,123 shares. The Washington-based First Washington has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 31,428 are owned by Paloma Prns Company. Kdi Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Verition Fund Management Limited Com invested in 22,008 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Incorporated Ltd owns 1.99M shares. 20,710 are held by Stellar Mngmt Limited Com. Destination Wealth holds 1.61% or 231,643 shares. Sandhill Capital Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,671 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability, a Us-based fund reported 58,818 shares. Fundx Inv Grp Inc Lc has invested 0.57% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Butensky And Cohen Security invested in 1.77% or 19,783 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 2.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 23,601 shares to 142,773 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,488 shares, and has risen its stake in Bok Finl Corp (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49 million and $667.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 35,700 shares to 49,500 shares, valued at $565,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,500 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).