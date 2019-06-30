Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) Stake Maintained by Ancora Advisors Llc; Blackrock (BLK) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $5.22 Million

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 12,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 22,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $469.3. About 634,256 shares traded or 24.93% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 17.67% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BLACKROCK’S BIGGEST STOCK-PICKING FUND INCREASED FACEBOOK FB.O HOLDINGS IN MARCH; 19/04/2018 – LEG IMMOBILIEN: BLACKROCK HAS 11.03% VOTING RIGHTS ON APRIL 12; 02/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Push Into Fixed-Income ETFs (Video); 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock North Amer: Total Voting Rights; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Maker of Smith & Wesson guns responds to BlackRock on product safety, business practices; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock, AllianceBernstein Fear Next Russia Sanctions Target; 15/04/2018 – BlackRock co-founder Kapito attacks complacency over Chinese tech threat; 03/04/2018 – BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc: Total Voting Rights; 18/05/2018 – BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc: Statement re Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) by 49.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 19,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 59,626 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 39,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $86.13. About 6.87 million shares traded or 141.53% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC SHLM.O – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER WITH LYONDELLBASELL, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.48M shares to 2.70M shares, valued at $29.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 14,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,812 shares, and has risen its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Analysts await BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) to report earnings on July, 15. They expect $6.82 EPS, up 2.40% or $0.16 from last year’s $6.66 per share. BLK’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 17.20 P/E if the $6.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.61 actual EPS reported by BlackRock, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.18% EPS growth.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pentair Ltd Shs (NYSE:PNR) by 16,868 shares to 89,844 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

