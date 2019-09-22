Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) Shareholder Ancora Advisors Increased Holding; As Walmart (WMT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Ally Financial Has Boosted Its Position

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs (LYB) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 3,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The hedge fund held 63,621 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.48M, up from 59,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industr Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30M shares traded or 85.14% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.87M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $116.98. About 5.66M shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 26/03/2018 – POLITICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTH AFRICA SHOULD SPUR GROWTH AND CONSUMER CONFIDENCE – MASSMART CHAIRMAN; 30/05/2018 – Walmart Inc. (WMT) CEO Doug McMillon Hosts 2018 Formal Business and Shareholders’ Meeting (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 09/05/2018 – Here are the big winners from Flipkart’s $16 billion deal with Walmart; 18/05/2018 – Recode: Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a `members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms; 29/03/2018 – Former Walmart US CEO says Congress should consider splitting up Amazon; 30/04/2018 – Walmart Got a Lot More Than $10 Billion From Its Asda Investment; 20/03/2018 – LORE SAYS WALMART REMAINS IN ACQUISITION MODE; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms The initiative, led by Rent the Runway’s co-founder Jenny Fleiss, is being tested in Manhattan; 24/04/2018 – Walmart nears deal to take majority stake in Flipkart

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold WMT shares while 498 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 457 raised stakes. 830.68 million shares or 0.78% more from 824.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amtech Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 90,388 shares to 255,936 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,733 shares, and cut its stake in Spx Corp (SPW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.