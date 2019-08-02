Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Stock Price Declined While Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Cut Stake by $2.52 Million; American Money Management Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $2.34 Million; Stock Rose

American Money Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Money Management Llc bought 21,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,129 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 33,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Money Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 3.09M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 19/04/2018 – Dolby and Disney Announce Extended Theatrical Collaboration; 03/04/2018 – Dealbook: Disney Offers to Buy Sky News to Aid Rupert Murdoch’s Bid for Sky; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 1.05M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 2.06M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – TO SUPPLY OXYGEN TO LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PETROCHEMICAL PLANT, TO BE CONSTRUCTED IN CHANNELVIEW, TEXAS; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit

American Money Management Llc, which manages about $201.60 million and $179.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,393 shares to 37,430 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,432 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 32,155 shares to 21.45 million shares, valued at $252.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thomson Reuters Corp by 13,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.79 million shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.