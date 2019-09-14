Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake by $567,600 as Shares Declined; Luminex (LMNX) Stake Has Upped by Rgm Capital Llc

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Luminex Corp (LMNX) by 19.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 505,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% . The hedge fund held 3.06M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.17 million, up from 2.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Luminex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.59. About 176,700 shares traded. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) has declined 32.99% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNX News: 16/04/2018 – Luminex Corporation First Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for May 7, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Luminex 1Q Rev $82.7M; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 Luminex Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Luminex Declares Dividend of 6c; 07/05/2018 – LUMINEX SEES 2Q REV. $78.5M TO $80M, EST. $80.0M; 07/05/2018 – Luminex Backs FY18 Rev $310M-$316M

Mrj Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc sold 6,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 42,740 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, down from 49,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.92B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $86.27. About 3.63 million shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell names Jacinth Smiley Chief Accounting Officer; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 185,710 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $61.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 208,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.16 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Investment Associate invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.03% or 17,827 shares. Hrt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.19% or 34,842 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 542,661 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group has 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 24.14 million shares. Riverpark Mngmt Limited Co holds 2,236 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 2,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 100 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 102,869 are held by Fjarde Ap. Girard Prns Limited has 0.07% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hutchinson Capital Ca has invested 2.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Next Group Inc holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. $498,873 worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) was bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.