Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased Position; Rr Advisors Boosted Its Plains All Amer Pipeline LP (PAA) Stake by $432,000

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp (PAA) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.11 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.81 million, up from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amer Pipeline Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $24.79. About 3.58M shares traded or 105.78% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 0.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Announces Promotion and Addition to Its Senior Management Team; 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 06/03/2018 – Velocity Midstream Partners Announces the Completion of Its 12″ Crude Oil Pipeline Loop through the SCOOP Play and the Construction of a 12″ Merge Pipeline Extension with Connections to CVR Refinery and Cushing; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (LYB) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 40,676 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.05 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.24M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.08. About 2.83M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE IN PACT LYONDELLBASELL FOR PETROCHEMICAL PLANT; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Capital reported 1,437 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 880,487 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York owns 96,585 shares. First Interstate Bancorp owns 1,295 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 20,729 were accumulated by Leuthold Ltd Co. Gsa Cap Partners Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 21,432 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 16,650 shares. Somerset Gru Lc has 0.41% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 20,000 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Pinnacle Associates holds 0.02% or 28,986 shares. Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 332,753 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 19,600 shares. Ent Finance Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 215,701 are owned by Fmr Ltd. Blackrock accumulated 3.07 million shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $188.94 million activity.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United States Natl Gas Fund (Put) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 1.42M shares. Smithfield Trust accumulated 245 shares or 0% of the stock. Ima Wealth accumulated 22,832 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Tru Fund holds 0.11% or 6,051 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,410 shares. Pointstate Lp, New York-based fund reported 170,900 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Invest Mgmt has invested 0.03% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Arrow Finance Corporation reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 0.87% stake. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.08% or 612,194 shares. Oakworth Cap Inc stated it has 1,630 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Creative Planning stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 320,829 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Imperial Bk (NYSE:CM) by 804,140 shares to 1.57M shares, valued at $123.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp.

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $987.19 million for 7.59 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

