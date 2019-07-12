Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Increases Holding in Intl Bus Machines Co (IBM)

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 300,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.02M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.44 million, down from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $85.69. About 744,702 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley As Chief Accounting Officer — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – ACQUISITION BY LYONDELLBASELL IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Intl Bus Machines Co (IBM) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 9,387 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 776,027 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.58 million, up from 766,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Intl Bus Machines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 872,766 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM IBM.N AND MAERSK MAERSKB.CO; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 23/05/2018 – Chevrolet Teams with The Weather Company, an IBM Business, to Improve Real-Time Decisions on the Race Track; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 605 shares to 23,925 shares, valued at $24.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) by 1,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,111 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 965 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Kistler has invested 0.29% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). San Francisco Sentry Group (Ca) reported 3,306 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 16,484 shares. 14,644 are owned by S&Co Inc. Wendell David reported 0.2% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.27% or 4,383 shares. The New York-based Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 37 shares. Gilman Hill Asset holds 45,079 shares. Nadler Grp has invested 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Nomura Asset Company holds 0.32% or 231,590 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 17,805 shares or 4.8% of the stock. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And Co has 5,369 shares. Cleararc Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 13,707 shares.

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $385.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.76 million shares to 36.40M shares, valued at $1.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Class A by 37,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 earnings per share, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.04B for 7.73 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.

