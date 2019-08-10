Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Market Value Declined While Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Has Increased Holding by $3.43 Million; Texas Instrs (TXN) Shareholder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 108.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 40,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 78,550 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60 million, up from 37,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 2.30 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Lyondell Houston restarts large crude unit; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 15/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and the Astros Foundation Complete Enhancements to Four Youth Softball Fields in La Porte, Texas; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 278,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55 million, down from 555,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 15.25% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.36B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 293,020 shares to 1.31M shares, valued at $77.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Perspecta Inc by 34,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has 0.08% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Patten & Patten Tn reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.06% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 438,701 shares. Tiemann Investment Advsrs Llc owns 0.16% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,920 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 4,405 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 88,701 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.14% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Fincl Service Corp has invested 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mufg Americas has 75,800 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Amp Investors Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 509,464 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il owns 87,400 shares. 3,000 are owned by Gabelli & Inv Advisers. Captrust Fin Advsr holds 0.04% or 8,461 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 893,967 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust has 42,556 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $922,762 activity.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) by 1.98 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $12.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cl A by 1,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,388 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Inc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.06% stake. Boston Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Dupont Capital Mngmt accumulated 35,140 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has invested 0.28% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 78,550 shares. Homrich And Berg reported 3,472 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Archford Strategies Limited Com holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Bankshares & Tru reported 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 280 are held by Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability. Yorktown Mngmt And Rech accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Synovus Financial invested in 4,898 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma stated it has 0.99% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Summit Fin Wealth Lc stated it has 0.7% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Moreover, Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 1.72% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 70,440 shares.