Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Holder Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Holding by $3.29 Million as Share Value Declined; Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake Raised by Landscape Capital Management Llc

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 248.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 7,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,831 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $873,000, up from 3,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $80.25. About 2.59M shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 263.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 39,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 53,967 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 14,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.65. About 12.06M shares traded or 299.47% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 27/04/2018 – LYB: US PE SUPPLY NEEDED TO SUPPLY CHINA’S GROWING DEFICIT; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV LYB.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 11 PCT TO $1.00/SHR; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q Net $1.23B; 08/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL CEO BOB PATEL SPEAKS ON WELLS FARGO CONF WEBCAST; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20,727 shares to 11,008 shares, valued at $468,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 465,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 679,651 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davidson Invest Advsrs has 0.91% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 108,253 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc, a Arizona-based fund reported 9,311 shares. California-based Gamble Jones Invest Counsel has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Navellier & stated it has 28,876 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.51% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parkside Commercial Bank & owns 0.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 7,138 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 114,870 shares. Beutel Goodman And Ltd holds 3,423 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin has 0.19% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Salem Counselors invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Gp Limited owns 2,589 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Guardian Life Insurance Commerce Of America accumulated 0.01% or 1,227 shares. American Century has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sfe Inv Counsel has invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

