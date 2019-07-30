Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) Holder Luminus Management Cut Its Position by $7.48 Million; As Paccar (PCAR) Share Value Rose, First Washington Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.96 Million

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu (LYB) by 42.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 89,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.00M, down from 208,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $84.38. About 960,807 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 06/03/2018 Platts: LyondellBasell begins maintenance at Texas steam cracker; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 21/03/2018 – FTC Grants Early Termination of Antitrust Waiting Period for LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulma; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

First Washington Corp decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp sold 28,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,051 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 159,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $70.89. About 740,128 shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIV; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $2.84 EPS, down 14.97% or $0.50 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.05B for 7.43 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.93% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Group reported 35,213 shares. Amica Mutual Ins accumulated 13,132 shares. Peoples Financial Serv accumulated 175 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential Finance Incorporated has 1.83 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Kistler reported 200 shares stake. Ftb Advisors Inc holds 0.55% or 82,397 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.79% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 15,717 shares. 2.15M are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Quantum Mngmt accumulated 10,668 shares. Trexquant Lp has invested 0.29% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 0.08% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Inc Adv owns 2,961 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 818,195 shares or 0.18% of the stock. 6,051 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Fund.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS) by 211,493 shares to 331,493 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG).

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39 million for 10.74 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40M and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 479,410 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Otter Tail Corp (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,762 shares, and has risen its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability has 49,464 shares. Johnson Counsel holds 576,021 shares. 20,270 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 13 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 81,433 shares. Everence invested in 0.08% or 6,906 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd invested in 0.14% or 319,900 shares. Cibc National Bank Usa has 0.07% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 7,751 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 102,752 shares for 1.44% of their portfolio. Blair William Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,962 shares. Washington Financial Bank holds 19.58% or 1.80M shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 0.03% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Weiss Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,988 shares.

