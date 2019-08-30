Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (LYB) Stock Value Declined While World Asset Management Has Raised by $391,860 Its Position; Model N (MODN) Position Has Boosted by First Light Asset Management Llc

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A (LYB) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 4,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 27,667 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 23,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indu Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $77.74. About 1.24 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – “ROBUST GLOBAL DEMAND AND RECENT HIGHER OIL PRICES CONTINUE TO SUPPORT STRONG POLYOLEFIN PRICING”; 21/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Bayport Complex Receives Prestigious Safety Award; 08/03/2018 – $480 Million Octane lmprover Market – Global Forecasts to 2022: Key Players are Valero Renewables Fuels, Dorf Ketal Fuels, LyondellBasell Industries, BP & BASF – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 30/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Names Jacinth Smiley Chief Acctg Officer; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Pending Acquisition Has Already Been Cleared by Antitrust Regulators in the United States, Brazil, Serbia and Turkey; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 96,844 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Managed To Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares to 723,760 shares, valued at $14.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 750,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 772,579 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 20,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 15,287 shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Financial Ser Commerce Ma has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 118,993 shares. 14,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Boston holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 102,144 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 11,656 shares. Citigroup holds 11,789 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership stated it has 11,216 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Secor Cap Advsrs LP invested 0.2% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank And Trust reported 0.34% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Sandy Spring Savings Bank owns 8,997 shares. Amalgamated Bank accumulated 43,834 shares. Strs Ohio owns 140,083 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Btc Mgmt has invested 0.65% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund stated it has 6,051 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Scopus Asset Management LP invested 0.25% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Com owns 767,069 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa owns 2,860 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lipe & Dalton owns 35,045 shares. Aqr Management Lc holds 0.4% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 4.47M shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.73M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tdam Usa has invested 0.04% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Citadel Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Stifel Fincl Corp reported 0.05% stake.

More notable recent LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Closer Look At LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Time To Buy LyondellBasell – Seeking Alpha” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $498,873 activity.