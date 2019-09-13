Lyon William Homes (WLH) Stock Price Rose While Q Global Advisors Boosted Stake by $708,390; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Increased Holding

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.59. About 137,441 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 340 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 13,364 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31M, up from 13,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.56. About 895,307 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: NO WHITE HOUSE POLICY ACTIONS ABOUT AMAZON.COM INC ARE ON TABLE AT THIS TIME, BUT THAT COULD CHANGE -SOURCE FAMILIA; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon’s Other Jeff Under Spotlight at Studios; 27/04/2018 – NUTANIX’S AMAZON CLOUD KILLER DELAYED BY ENGINEERING SNAGS; 07/03/2018 – Evening Standard: Amazon Echo customers claims devices ‘randomly laugh’ at them and ‘refuse to obey orders’; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 18/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa in TVs: A Route Around Google, Says Morgan Stanley — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – CASINO’S MONOPRIX CEO SAYS PARTNERSHIP WITH AMAZON IS “PROFITABLE” DEAL FOR MONOPRIX , WILL NOT PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Alibaba in ecommerce; 24/04/2018 – BERLIN – AMAZON CEO SAYS NOT INTERESTED IN BUYING OTHER NEWSPAPERS, ALTHOUGH GETS REQUESTS MONTHLY

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Could Be Takeover Targets – Investorplace.com” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “William Lyon Homes to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bamco Ny has 0.35% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 46,388 shares. Legacy Cap Prtn Inc reported 2.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Bancorp Trust holds 0.17% or 150 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Mgmt reported 6,270 shares or 5.71% of all its holdings. Round Table Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 730 shares. Beck Cap Management Llc accumulated 4,029 shares. Selz Capital Ltd Liability holds 3,900 shares. Auxier Asset invested in 121 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 966,120 shares or 2.76% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Llc has 58,285 shares. S R Schill And Assocs holds 2.07% or 1,766 shares. Valinor Mgmt Lp holds 47,833 shares or 5.44% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Advsrs has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Reliant Invest Mgmt Lc holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,006 shares. Clark holds 5,305 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Agency Bond Etf (AGZ) by 5,145 shares to 142 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 3,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,848 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT).