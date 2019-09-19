Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Upped Position; Welch Capital Partners Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Trimmed by $8.01 Million as Valuation Rose

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 53,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.49% . The hedge fund held 2,573 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $388,000, down from 55,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $157.74. About 237,380 shares traded. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) has risen 42.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BFAM News: 18/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Corbus Pharmaceuticals, PennyMac Financial S; 26/03/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS SEES 2018 REVENUE UP 8%-10%; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q ADJ EPS 72C, EST. 71C; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 09/03/2018 Company Profile for Bright Horizons Family Solutions; 30/04/2018 – Bright Horizons Family 1Q Net $37.3M; 30/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS 1Q REV. $464M, EST. $461.0M; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys 2.1% Position in Bright Horizons; 03/04/2018 – BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC BFAM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $95

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.69M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $20.56. About 167,393 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH)

