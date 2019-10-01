Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Gratia Capital Has Increased Its Stake; Okumus Fund Management LTD Cut Its Shutterfly (SFLY) Stake as Valuation Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75B market cap company. It closed at $50.97 lastly. It is up 38.82% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 03/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Dorsal Capital Management Buys New 2.6% Position in Shutterfly; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS BACK COMPANY’S SLATE; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.83-Adj EPS $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $2.83 TO $3.28; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77M, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $756.32M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 167,439 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY HOME SALES REVENUE OF $372.4 MLN, UP 44%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53 million shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.