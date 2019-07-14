Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Gmt Capital Trimmed Position as Share Value Rose; Tensile Capital Management Has Boosted Its Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) Holding by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Tensile Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (INXN) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tensile Capital Management Llc bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 630,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, up from 614,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tensile Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 212,012 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 9.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – ON MARCH 16, ENTERED INTO A €225 MLN UNSECURED SUBORDINATED REVOLVING FACILITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION IN EU225M UNSECURED SUB REVOLVING FACILITY PACT; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 16% TO EUR 0.17; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED BY 17% TO EUR 133.8 MLN

Gmt Capital Corp decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp sold 699,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.23 million, down from 2.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $738.50M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 176,535 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q ADJ EPS 27C; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon

Tensile Capital Management Llc, which manages about $504.77M and $713.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 78,000 shares to 1.29M shares, valued at $16.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 142,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 675,228 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, down 41.38% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WLH’s profit will be $12.86 million for 14.36 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $3.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 54,540 shares to 389,910 shares, valued at $64.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 13,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).