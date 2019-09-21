Lyon William Homes (WLH) Share Price Rose While Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) Stock Value Declined While Crestwood Advisors Decreased Stake by $12.61 Million

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Sponsored Adr (SNY) by 98.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Advisors Llc sold 293,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,813 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $252,000, down from 299,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.46. About 3.55M shares traded or 159.23% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/05/2018 – Adaptive Biotechnologies Announces a Collaboration with Sanofi to Use Adaptive’s clonoSEQ® Assay to Measure Minimal Residual; 24/04/2018 – Meditope Receives BioLabs Golden Ticket Award From Sanofi to Advance Bioconjugation Technology Research; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 21/03/2018 – GHO Capital Is Said to Near Deal to Buy Sanofi-Backed Alcaliber; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 12/04/2018 – Healthcare group Sanofi to invest 350 mln euros in Canada vaccine facility; 13/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit; 21/05/2018 – SANOFI: NEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OF MEDICINE PUBLISHES TWO POSITIVE; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc analyzed 235,137 shares as the company's stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 408,295 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 643,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $768.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 460,000 shares traded or 23.02% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.47 million for 20.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varex Imaging Corp (Put) by 245,600 shares to 251,600 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chuys Hldgs Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 158,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Fst Prods Inc (NASDAQ:UFPI).

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Crestwood Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 124,618 shares to 131,114 shares, valued at $38.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 25,063 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TRV).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.86 billion for 10.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.