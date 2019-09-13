Lyon William Homes (WLH) Position Boosted by Long Pond Capital Lp; Apple (AAPL) Position Held by Choate Investment Advisors

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.25 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $751.12M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 78,637 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – DOLLAR VALUE OF HOMES IN BACKLOG WAS $752.1 MLN AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Net $8.33M; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 1,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 110,286 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.83 million, up from 108,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $219.16. About 11.77M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 17/05/2018 – WBTV News: #BREAKING: NC lawmakers propose business incentive changes as Apple considers major investment in Catawba County »; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-The wit and wisdom of Warren Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha’; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 20/05/2018 – Google takes on Apple and Spotify with new music service; 02/05/2018 – Apple gave revenue guidance for the current quarter of $51.5 billion to $53.5 billion, well above the midpoint of $51.61 billion expected by Thomson Reuters consensus; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 27/03/2018 – Apple goes back to school with new iPad aimed at educators

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 42,814 shares. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 152,770 shares. Mrj Capital invested in 4.73% or 41,338 shares. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Co invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett & Communications reported 51,265 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 8.00 million shares. Moreover, Osterweis Cap Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,717 shares. Mondrian Inv Limited owns 1.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 305,284 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management owns 49,642 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc holds 5.41% or 39,864 shares. The Tennessee-based Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.13% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,870 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 3.78 million shares. Essex Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,526 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Michigan-based Chem Savings Bank has invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FDN) by 15,310 shares to 69,857 shares, valued at $10.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 2,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,555 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

