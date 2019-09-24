Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Value Rose While Sg Capital Management Decreased Holding by $4.23 Million; Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Upped Position by $7.77 Million as Shares Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (LBTYA) by 6.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc bought 298,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.95M, up from 4.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.71. About 3.06M shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 235,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 408,295 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, down from 643,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.02. About 240,706 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q New Home Deliveries of 740 Homes; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46 million for 20.02 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does William Lyon Homes’s (NYSE:WLH) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do William Lyon Homesâ€™s (NYSE:WLH) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “William Lyon Homes Announces Proposed Offering of $300.0 Million of Senior Notes Due 2027 – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “JMP Securities Upgrades William Lyon Homes (WLH) to Market Outperform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.