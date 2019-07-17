Lyon William Homes (WLH) Market Value Rose While Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed by $4.47 Million Its Position; Argyll Research Lifted Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) Position by $33.60 Million as Shares Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 298,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,975 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38M, down from 453,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $726.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $19.2. About 76,079 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 28.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Rev $373.4M; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING

Argyll Research Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.98M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $348.56M, up from 10.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $30.33. About 775,578 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.80% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Advisers has invested 0.22% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 0.03% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 25,455 shares. Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 190,000 shares. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta has invested 2.45% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Co owns 650 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Coastline Tru invested in 0.27% or 61,100 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter has invested 0% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Syntal Prtnrs Lc holds 0.21% or 16,226 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc accumulated 26,937 shares. Midas Management invested in 40,000 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 2.03M shares. Commerce Savings Bank owns 132,900 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Engy Income Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 20.68M shares. Natl Asset Management reported 72,878 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 29,935 shares.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5,100 shares to 79,200 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 7,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,141 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).