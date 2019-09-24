Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holder Q Global Advisors Boosted Holding; Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Holder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) by 62.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 248,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.76M, down from 398,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $154.65. About 3.71M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro Insert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 26.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 39,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 187,294 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 147,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.75M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.16. About 374,519 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 06/03/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MLN CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION; 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 143,554 shares to 113,956 shares, valued at $33.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “William Lyon Homes (WLH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “William Lyon Homes builds up financial services arm – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 18,600 shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $20.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (Put) (NYSE:RHT) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.40M for 193.31 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.