Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $3.70 Million as Stock Price Rose; Scotts Miracle (SMG) Stake Upped by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its stake in Scotts Miracle (SMG) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management bought 24,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 57,160 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49 million, up from 32,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Scotts Miracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $111.93. About 364,150 shares traded. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) has risen 44.82% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SMG News: 01/05/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CEO JIM HAGEDORN SPEAKS ON CALL; 30/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q EPS $2.59; 01/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro 2Q Net $148.9M; 19/03/2018 FLOWR, SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO UNIT HAWTHORNE IN R&D ALLIANCE; 17/04/2018 – SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO CO SMG.N – IN FISCAL 2018, TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE BY $0.30 TO $0.40 PER SHARE ON A NON-GAAP ADJUSTED BASIS; 17/04/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro: About 20% of Sunlight’s Current Sales are From Distributing Hawthorne Product; 18/04/2018 – Scotts® Introduces New Smart Devices and Precision Watering Systems to Help Conserve Water; 30/04/2018 – The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 03/05/2018 – Scotts Miracle-Gro Names David C. Evans to Board

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 69.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 246,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The institutional investor held 105,864 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 352,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $721.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 350,010 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO A NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $325.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon

More notable recent William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “These stats say now may be the time to buy home-builder stocks – MarketWatch” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Share Price Is Up 39% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About City Office REIT Inc (CIO) – Yahoo Finance” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long Century Communities: Homebuilders Are Significantly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “William Lyon Homes: William Lyon Homes to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96 billion and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD) by 375,200 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $28.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquantia Corp by 153,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 363,829 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold SMG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 35.40 million shares or 0.85% more from 35.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schulhoff Incorporated holds 53,350 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 24,725 shares. Papp L Roy & invested in 10,358 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Inv Advisors holds 0.05% or 1,030 shares. Pacific Global Inv Mgmt accumulated 10,430 shares. C M Bidwell Associates invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Glenmede Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Stifel reported 0.03% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) or 4,526 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.02% or 359,989 shares. Miracle Mile accumulated 13,167 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) for 48,317 shares. Broadview Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 2.67% of its portfolio in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG). Washington Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% or 4,650 shares.

More notable recent The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO vs. Scotts Miracle-Gro – The Motley Fool” on July 21, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open Movers 07/31 (ENPH) (LSCC) (AAPL) Higher; (TTOO) (TWOU) (ACRS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Brand-Name Companies Involved in the Marijuana Industry – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Macy’s Has an Unexpected New Partner – Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Rose 10% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.