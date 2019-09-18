Lyon William Homes (WLH) Holder Gratia Capital Lifted Position by $408,600; Leonard Green Partners LP Has Boosted Cintas (CTAS) Stake by $1.19 Million

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $249.95. About 301,158 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign

Gratia Capital Llc increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gratia Capital Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 152,146 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.77 million, up from 129,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gratia Capital Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $776.75 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.53. About 357,486 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 06/03/2018 WILLIAM LYON HOMES REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0M OF SR N; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q EPS 21C, EST. 19C (2 EST.); 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EBITDA $41.7M; 09/03/2018 – William Lyon Homes Completes Acquisition Of RSI Communities, A Southern California And Texas Based Homebuilder; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 To William Lyon Homes’ Notes; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in William Lyon; 29/03/2018 – William Lyon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES WLH.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,000 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc by 8.75M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.98 million shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Inc, California-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Motco has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 61 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Fmr Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2.94 million shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Scotland Gru Public Ltd Liability Com owns 143,168 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.13% stake. The Massachusetts-based Rampart Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 9,667 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De invested in 85,213 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Company Ltd holds 0.11% or 5,685 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 30,270 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 39,606 shares. Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 100,525 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 97,358 shares or 0.35% of the stock. 1,023 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D.