Lyon Street Capital Upped Holding in Telenav (TNAV) by $347,216; Fiduciary Management Cut Its Stake in Penske Automotive (PAG) as Share Price Rose

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive (PAG) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 9,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.72 million, down from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.58. About 192,540 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 43,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 195,839 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 152,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.95 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.06. About 943,280 shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.4 per share. PAG’s profit will be $116.58M for 8.20 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Donaldson Co. Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 29,226 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W.R. Berkley Corp. (NYSE:WRB) by 609,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Penske Automotive Opens Its 15th Used Vehicle Supercenter – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Roger Penske Is A Winner And So Is Penske Automotive Group – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group Inc. Grows Despite New-Vehicle Sales Challenges – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Concerned About Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAG shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 34.36 million shares or 2.93% less from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Limited Co accumulated 0% or 65,700 shares. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Logan Cap reported 20,995 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of, Australia-based fund reported 41,982 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 57,083 shares in its portfolio. Markel Corporation holds 72,000 shares. Sequoia Financial Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 8,699 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 21,493 shares. Bruni J V & has 289,561 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Co reported 1,558 shares stake. Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Td Capital Lc reported 906 shares. Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 9,368 shares.

More notable recent Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Telenav, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TNAV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “UPDATE: GM (GM) Will Use Current Infotainment on Some Vehicles After 2021 – Bloomberg, Citing Spokeswoman – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Telenav to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 6, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold TNAV shares while 13 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.95 million shares or 9.22% more from 18.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Inc owns 20,121 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.03% or 225,856 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 195,839 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 114,341 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested in 50,031 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc reported 0.01% stake. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 366,085 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 364,284 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 247,400 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Voya Inv Ltd stated it has 15,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has 304,736 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 161,394 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,902 shares.