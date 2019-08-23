Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Its Position in Model N (MODN) as Valuation Rose; Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Boosted Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Stake

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 32,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 198,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.16. About 237,628 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 154.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 17,000 shares as the company's stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564,000, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. New South Capital reported 0.35% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs Inc has 14,702 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 121,744 are owned by Hbk Investments L P. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Federated Invsts Inc Pa accumulated 549,447 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Mason Street Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 15,101 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested in 100 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 73,100 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 8,171 shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys.

More notable recent Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Analysts Tip The Scales On Weight Watchers After Guidance Sinks Shares – Benzinga" on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Julie Bornstein and Tracey D. Brown Join Board of Directors of WW â€" the new Weight Watchers – GlobeNewswire" on February 26, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity.

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $549.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 12,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI).

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity.