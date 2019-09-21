Lyon Street Capital Trimmed Its 8X8 New (EGHT) Stake by $335,472; Stock Value Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Upped Position in Nvidia (NVDA) by $559,076 as Market Valuation Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia revenues boosted by data centres, gamers; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 1.42M shares traded or 19.22% up from the average. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss/Shr 14c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Loss $13.3M; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spark Invest Llc owns 0.22% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 132,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). 125,130 were reported by Renaissance Technology Ltd Com. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 19,580 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24,624 shares. Waddell Reed Financial holds 0.19% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 3.17M shares. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl has invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Westfield Cap Management Com Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 50,119 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.17 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Ny State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 174,421 shares.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,277 activity.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8 Powers One-Click Video Collaboration With Launch of New 8×8 Video Meetings, Now Complimentary for All Customers – Business Wire” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “B. Riley downgrades 8×8 on earnings questions – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “8×8 Inc. Has Good Long-Term Potential – Seeking Alpha” on March 29, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comms firm 8×8 -8.2% as losses widen on higher costs – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 13,500 shares to 29,371 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dropbox Inc by 12,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Funko Inc.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nvidia: Warming – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nvidia Stock Is Close to Forcing a Bull, Bear Showdown – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Free Cash Flow Is the Key to Whether or Not Nvidia Stock Is a Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nowâ€™s the Time to Cash-In on Nvidia Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macroview Investment Mngmt Llc reported 57 shares. Wms Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.06% or 1,506 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Group Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.21% or 3,045 shares. First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,438 shares. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. 17,654 are owned by Da Davidson &. 647,476 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.09% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 9,085 shares. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants has 0.04% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,382 shares. Private Harbour Inv Mgmt Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.16% or 6,860 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holding Ltd reported 2.13% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,727 were accumulated by Beacon Fincl Grp. 56,788 are owned by Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Com. Elm Advsrs Lc accumulated 1,255 shares. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares to 138,609 shares, valued at $15.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,194 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).