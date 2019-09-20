Lyon Street Capital Trimmed 8X8 New (EGHT) Stake by $335,472; As Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Summit Creek Advisors Has Lowered by $4.74 Million Its Holding

Summit Creek Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions (MDSO) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Creek Advisors Llc sold 52,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 88,852 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04 million, down from 141,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Creek Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medidata Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. It closed at $91.81 lastly. It is down 26.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 14/05/2018 – Medidata Holds Global Heart Health Awareness Week to Encourage Employee Wellness; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR THE YEAR; 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins “Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development” at CARE Awards 2018; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 08/05/2018 – Medidata Offers Breakthrough to De-Risk Clinical Trial Submissions; 03/05/2018 – Medidata’s Melinda Pautsch Named a “Rising Star” by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association; 10/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Medidata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 338,887 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q REV. $79.3M, EST. $76.8M; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. $0; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES 2019 TOTAL REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $347 MILLION TO $352 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 17% TO 19% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold MDSO shares while 101 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 54.17 million shares or 13.89% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Proshare Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 14,053 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). 3,000 are owned by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Prudential has 38,796 shares. Alpine Associates Management holds 3.84% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.06% or 235,695 shares. Qs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.07% or 5,000 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,052 shares. Brinker Cap reported 4,974 shares stake. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has 0.03% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 621,796 shares.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Medidata’s (MDSO) Margins Under Pressure, Competition Rife – Nasdaq” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold on to Medidata (MDSO) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Medidata and Mapi Research Trust (MRT) Announce Strategic Collaboration to Standardize eCOA Global Library of Questionnaires – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medidata Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata (MDSO) Up 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Summit Creek Advisors Llc, which manages about $971.18M and $595.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13,984 shares to 175,202 shares, valued at $15.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alarm.Com by 12,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Solarwinds Inc..

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49M for 114.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanseatic Svcs holds 68 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Lc invested 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 144,345 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 37,729 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 17,681 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 43,283 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 95,700 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Trust reported 0% stake. Creative Planning holds 0.02% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) for 245,099 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has 0.04% invested in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Gam Ag invested in 0.14% or 147,293 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial invested 0.19% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 179,946 shares.

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8 Powers One-Click Video Collaboration With Launch of New 8×8 Video Meetings, Now Complimentary for All Customers – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating 8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages 8×8 Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of 8×8, Inc. – EGHT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $172,277 activity.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dropbox Inc by 12,500 shares to 62,503 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,072 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).