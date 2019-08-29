Lyon Street Capital Position in Biotelemetry (BEAT) Cut by $987,536 as Market Value Declined; Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has Raised Blackrock Cl A (BLK) Holding by $573,461

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 51.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 15,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 14,841 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 30,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.85. About 31,248 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Blackrock Inc Cl A (BLK) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 27,970 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 26,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Blackrock Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $419.7. About 165,036 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 20/04/2018 – BlackRock holds 5 pct stake in Poland’s Alior Bank; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy; 16/04/2018 – BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Is Now a Billionaire (Video); 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Advisors Buys 1.1% Position in Sterling Bancorp Inc; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Blackrock European Clo V Designated Activity Company; 03/04/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Total Voting Rights; 28/03/2018 – BlackRock Announces Results of Shareholder Vote at Joint Special Meeting Relating to Reorganizations of Three New Jersey Municipal Closed-End Funds; 09/03/2018 – BlackRock’s Rieder Says Jobs Report Good for Risk Assets on Wages (Video); 17/04/2018 – BlackRock, Inc. To Acquire Private Credit Manager Tennenbaum Capital Partners

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 73,390 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 155,122 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 50,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Bankshares Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 646,848 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21,473 shares. 53,907 were accumulated by Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Com. Stephens Inv Mgmt Grp Ltd holds 0.6% or 469,359 shares in its portfolio. Invesco reported 1.45 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Management Ltd Co has 0.07% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Meritage Port Mngmt reported 1% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 140,180 shares. 3,329 were accumulated by M&T Financial Bank. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT).

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fischer Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 1,302 shares to 45,597 shares, valued at $12.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,784 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

