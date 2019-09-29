Lyon Street Capital Maintains Holding in Ringcentral (RNG); Shannon River Fund Management Has Lowered Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $8.10 Million

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 24.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 50,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 157,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.58 million, down from 207,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $145.19. About 1.78 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/04/2018 – Autodesk Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (RNG) by 43.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 3,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 11,414 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, up from 7,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $123.85. About 760,461 shares traded or 3.36% up from the average. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.58, REV VIEW $633.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 06/03/2018 – UCaaS Subscriber Numbers are Blossoming; Mitel and RingCentral Lead; 05/03/2018 Report: App Overload Is Creating Chaos at Work and Costing Businesses Billions; 16/04/2018 – Master Agent MicroCorp Partners With RingCentral to Drive Enterprise Adoption of Cloud Communications Solutions; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral 1Q Adj EPS 16c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold RNG shares while 83 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 65.52 million shares or 25.74% less from 88.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge holds 7,886 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.83% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Amp Cap Investors holds 0% or 4,981 shares. Pnc Svcs Group accumulated 8,285 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.02% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Eam Investors Ltd Liability invested in 8,785 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 7,225 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 2,337 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,410 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Impact Advisors Ltd accumulated 35,272 shares or 1.48% of the stock. Moreover, Los Angeles Management & Equity Research has 0.02% invested in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). 2,040 are held by Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated. Washington-based Tradewinds Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG). Lord Abbett & Com Lc accumulated 776,728 shares or 0.29% of the stock.

More notable recent RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Avaya (AVYA) Rumored JV with RingCentral (RNG) ‘Makes No Sense’ – BWS Financial – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “RingCentral Inc (RNG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top-Ranked, Large-Cap Internet Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stock Ideas If You Like the Zoom Video IPO – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Autodesk Reports 202% Increase In Net Income For Second Fiscal Quarter – Forbes” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Autodesk Stock Gained 15% in January – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: AbbVie, Kraft Heinz And More – Benzinga” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 88.53 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.