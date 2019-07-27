Lyon Street Capital Lowered Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Position by $4.13 Million; Market Valuation Rose; Central Bank & Trust Co Lowered Stake in Lauder Estee Cos Cl A (EL) as Share Price Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 80.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 72,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 90,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 1.05M shares traded or 31.68% up from the average. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 11/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (EL) by 70.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 24,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,272 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 35,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $5.84 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 29,366 shares valued at $4.36M was made by Hertzmark Hudis Jane on Wednesday, February 6. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by Demsey John. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. $7.04M worth of stock was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 95.44 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Ser Lc stated it has 8,847 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 0.15% or 9,542 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 62,918 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,395 shares. Moreover, Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Hsbc Pcl stated it has 197,045 shares. Dana Investment Advisors owns 20,572 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Crystal Rock Cap Mngmt reported 3.36% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.2% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.1% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 11.77% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moody Bancshares Division holds 31 shares. Farmers Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt reported 9,253 shares.

Central Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $445.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds Reit #986 (VNQ) by 69,420 shares to 231,650 shares, valued at $20.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

