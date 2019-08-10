Lyon Street Capital Lowered Its Position in Winnebago Inds (WGO) by $1.86 Million; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Holder Starboard Value LP Cut Position as Valuation Declined

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 32.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 839,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.60M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 2.15M shares traded or 1.86% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Winnebago Inds Inc (WGO) by 83.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 60,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.24% . The hedge fund held 12,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 72,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Winnebago Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 295,627 shares traded. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) has risen 2.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WGO News: 14/03/2018 – Rolling Stone Names Amber Mundinger SVP, Live Media & Strategic Partnerships; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q Rev $468.4M; 25/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King; 01/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Launches All-electric/Zero-emission Commercial Vehicle Platform; 21/03/2018 – WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS 69C, EST. 67C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Winnebago Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WGO); 14/03/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approve Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 23/05/2018 – Winnebago Industries Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Winnebago 2Q EPS 69c; 18/04/2018 – Winnebago Industries Access Event Set By CL King for Apr. 25-26

Analysts await Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. WGO’s profit will be $35.72M for 8.08 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Winnebago Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $176,113 activity. $73,950 worth of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) was bought by Hughes Bryan L.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $215.63M for 25.03 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.