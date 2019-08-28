Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Position in Ehealth (EHTH) by $1.53 Million; Fort Washington Investment Advisors Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Has Decreased by $10.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 440,747 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.69 million, down from 504,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 3.86 million shares traded or 23.04% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 06/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/06/2018 07:21 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: $40M HEADWIND FROM 1Q `OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES’; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 64.6 PERCENT, IMPROVED 0.6 POINTS

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 67.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 24,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 11,918 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $743,000, down from 36,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.76% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $92.75. About 556,046 shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research Inc reported 15,615 shares. Ipswich Investment Mgmt holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 51,228 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 9,400 shares. At Bankshares invested in 4,454 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 0.7% stake. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 1.32% or 4.10 million shares in its portfolio. 87,670 are held by Rmb Management Limited Liability. Moreover, Archon Prtnrs Ltd Company has 2.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 80,000 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.27% or 10,109 shares. Burns J W Incorporated owns 7,276 shares. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0.09% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Moreover, First National Bank Tru Of Newtown has 0.05% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1,194 shares. De Burlo Gp holds 0.61% or 18,089 shares. Btim Corporation has 1.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 570,156 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 32,067 shares to 513,134 shares, valued at $98.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dcp Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 16.20 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,728 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 25,302 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.87% or 349,096 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 31,618 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 4,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Company reported 0.37% stake. Redmile Group Limited Company holds 1.22 million shares. Granahan Management Ma invested in 1.54% or 460,073 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 10,615 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 0% stake. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.5% or 38,362 shares. Sei has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% negative EPS growth.

