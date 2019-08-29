Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Model N (MODN) Position as Share Value Rose; Community Bank Has Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53M, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $205.53. About 15.96 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on March 20 for “In application purchasing” (California Inventors); 09/05/2018 – APPLE SAID TO PLAN SELLING VIDEO SUBSCRIPTIONS THROUGH TV APP; 24/04/2018 – APPLE, IRELAND SIGN ESCROW AGREEMENT FOR ARREARS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 17/05/2018 – North Carolina Beefs Up Tax Breaks as Apple Scouts New Sites; 03/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and former Google chief business officer Omid Kordestani were some of the first to offer their support; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 17/05/2018 – TOSHIBA SAYS SALE OF CHIP UNIT TO BAIN-LED CONSORTIUM HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA REGULATORS

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 83.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 165,122 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 32,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $577,000, down from 198,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $906.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.71. About 344,244 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple suppliers still rely on China – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple’s streaming spending races past $6B – FT – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Finance invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Corda Management Limited reported 65,637 shares. Gluskin Sheff And Associate holds 2,925 shares. Advsrs Cap Llc holds 1.23% or 103,174 shares in its portfolio. King Wealth invested in 1.88% or 31,670 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.55% stake. 1St Source Comml Bank owns 74,707 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual holds 3.12% or 131,549 shares. Miles Cap holds 11,178 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc has 4.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,526 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Raab Moskowitz Asset Management Llc accumulated 25,378 shares. Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability has invested 4.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). United Kingdom-based Herald Mngmt Limited has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares to 37,082 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Interm (VGIT) by 6,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,182 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Model N: Switch To Calls.Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Incorporated New York has 0.02% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 21,671 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 10,200 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,200 shares. Blackrock holds 1.89 million shares. 271,776 are owned by Tiaa Cref Limited Co. Boston Ptnrs has 102,144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns accumulated 1,727 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 13,710 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 39,802 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Liability Co owns 160,656 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 5,431 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontier Capital Ltd invested in 1.02 million shares.