Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shorts Raised By 12.81%

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 49.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 499 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Lyon Street Capital Llc holds 501 shares with $892,000 value, down from 1,000 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $867.76B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Counterfeits cost German manufacturers 7.3 bln euros in 2017 – VDMA; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 09/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Officially Launches HEMPd – Its New Line of CBD-Infused Products; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 19/04/2018 – KCEN: 6 take-aways on leadership from Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Expected to Announce Asda Deal on Monday; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) had an increase of 12.81% in short interest. NES’s SI was 178,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 12.81% from 158,500 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 10 days are for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)’s short sellers to cover NES’s short positions. The SI to Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc’s float is 2.23%. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 310 shares traded. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) has declined 65.16% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NES News: 05/03/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.64; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Rev $49.7M; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss/Shr $2.75; 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Rev $46.4M; 05/03/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss $30.9M; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investment Adviser Buys 4.6% of Nuverra Environmental; 05/03/2018 Nuverra Environmental 4Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 08/05/2018 – Nuverra Environmental 1Q Loss $32.2M; 08/05/2018 – NUVERRA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $2.75; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nuverra Environmental Solutions In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NES)

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.64’s average target is 23.78% above currents $1776.29 stock price. Amazon had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, March 15 to “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. M Partners reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Wells Fargo. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2100 target in Monday, March 11 report. DA Davidson maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services holds 0.41% or 3,813 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 8,643 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 901 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 150 shares. Rwc Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 71,434 shares or 5.8% of its portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communication stated it has 53,249 shares or 5.18% of all its holdings. Old Natl National Bank In holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11,045 shares. Epoch Prtn Inc holds 4,076 shares. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,785 shares. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). United Kingdom-based Herald Investment Mgmt has invested 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based Filament Llc has invested 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca invested in 1.74% or 12,768 shares.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides full-cycle environmental solutions to clients focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.01 million. The firm offers environmental solutions for unconventional gas and oil exploration and production, including the delivery, collection, treatment, recycle, and disposal of restricted environmental products used in the development of unconventional oil and natural gas fields in the Bakken and Eagle Ford Shale areas, as well as the Haynesville, Marcellus, and Utica areas. It currently has negative earnings. It also serves clients seeking fresh water acquisition, temporary water transmission and storage, transportation, treatment, recycling, or disposal of complex water flows, such as flowback and produced brine water, and solids, such as drill cuttings, and management of other environmental products in connection with shale gas and oil hydraulic fracturing operations; and rents equipment to customers, including providing for delivery and pickup.