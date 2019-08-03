Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed Five9 (FIVN) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Trimmed by $68.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 59.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 583,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 394,706 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.55M, down from 978,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 17/05/2018 – Vizient Again Recognized in Forbes Survey as One of ‘; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux, not Windows; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 66.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 31,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 15,871 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, down from 47,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.07M shares traded or 22.84% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Rev $235.8M-$238.8M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Raises 2018 Guidance for Rev and Bottom Line; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 23 Cents to 18 Cents; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

More notable recent Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Five9 Inc (FIVN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; General Motors Earnings Top Expectations – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Under-the-Radar, Fast-Growing Companies for Your Watchlist – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.52 million are held by Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 914,802 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Lc holds 7.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11.11 million shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel holds 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 340,590 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Century Cos Inc holds 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 17.46 million shares. Financial Mgmt Pro holds 605 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 151,205 were accumulated by Bragg Advsrs. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.51% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Palestra Cap Mngmt Lc owns 1.13 million shares for 4.36% of their portfolio. 431,327 were reported by Victory Incorporated. Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny invested in 225,420 shares. Chemung Canal invested in 4.11% or 146,019 shares. Fagan Associate Inc reported 96,593 shares stake. 44,953 are owned by Portland Glob Advisors Limited Com.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MSFT targets boosted after Q4 strength – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Wall Street Has Such High Expectations for Microsoft Earnings and Guidance – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “National Security as Protectionism Will Keep Driving Qualcomm Stock – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/17/2019: ERIC, ASML, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Looks Poised to Face Tough Regulatory Headwinds – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.