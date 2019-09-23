Lyon Street Capital Has Trimmed 8X8 New (EGHT) Position by $335,472; Share Price Rose; Ariel Investments Upped Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX) Stake by $488,382; Share Value Rose

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in 8X8 Inc New (EGHT) by 36.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 13,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 24,624 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $593,000, down from 38,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in 8X8 Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $23.21. About 307,071 shares traded. 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) has risen 21.76% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EGHT News: 13/03/2018 CFO Genovese Gifts 224 Of 8×8 Inc; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N – EXCLUDING DXI REVENUE, SEES 2019 SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH IN THE RANGE OF 21% TO 22%; 16/03/2018 – 8X8 INC EGHT.N : DOUGHERTY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 INC – SEES FY 2019 SERVICE REVENUE IN THE RANGE OF $333 MILLION TO $338 MILLION, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 19% TO 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE; 21/05/2018 – 8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 25/04/2018 – Springer Nature sets price range for Frankfurt flotation; 19/04/2018 – DJ 8×8 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGHT); 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Rev $79.3M; 15/05/2018 – 8X8 ACQUIRES MARIANAIQ TO STRENGTHEN Al CAPABILITIES FOR ENTERPRISE COMMUNICATIONS; 24/05/2018 – 8X8 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c

Ariel Investments Llc increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc bought 81,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.33% . The hedge fund held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.16M, up from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.26. About 13,089 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 5.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 07/05/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Appoints New Senior Executive; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtg To 1 Class From Cumberland Park CLO Ltd; 06/03/2018 – Cumberland Pharma 4Q Adj EPS 3c; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 3/21/2018, 7:15 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:30 PM; 18/04/2018 – CUMBERLAND’S DAVID KOTOK CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – Newly Published Data Demonstrates 85% Eradication of Ulcer Causing Bacteria; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 6:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Housing Authority Wed, 4/18/2018, 6:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Town Council Tue, 3/27/2018, 6:00 PM

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $172,277 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 14 investors sold EGHT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 85.05 million shares or 7.08% more from 79.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,178 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Ltd Partnership holds 125,279 shares. New York-based Tiger Global Ltd has invested 0.62% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Contour Asset Mngmt Lc holds 2.81 million shares or 4.52% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT). Grandeur Peak Limited Liability Corp, Us-based fund reported 50,400 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) or 27,007 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company reported 32,141 shares. 177,900 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability invested in 125,130 shares or 0% of the stock. 549,815 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 418,974 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co owns 8,695 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT).

Analysts await 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.30 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by 8×8, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Halfords Partners with 8×8 to Deliver Superior Customer Service – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “8×8, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “8×8 Continues Expansion With New Office and Presence in Minneapolis to Better Serve Customers and Partners in the Midwest – Business Wire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “TBI Replaces Legacy Telephony System with 8×8 X Series to Enhance Organizational Productivity – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comms firm 8×8 up 4% after Q1 revenue beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Lyon Street Capital Llc, which manages about $432.26M and $58.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 3,464 shares to 11,414 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $7.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alithya Group Inc. by 154,100 shares to 3.24M shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc. by 467,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.79, from 0.64 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 2 investors sold CPIX shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 3.89 million shares or 4.69% more from 3.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Financial Advisers Llc, California-based fund reported 16,812 shares. Bard Associate Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 76,615 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Renaissance Tech Ltd Company holds 441,577 shares. 862,919 are held by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 20,214 shares. 1 are owned by Huntington Comml Bank. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt reported 183,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.01% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc holds 104,498 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 48,610 shares. Northern Tru holds 25,113 shares. 17,454 are held by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Further Delay in Roche’s Spark Acquisition, FDA Nod For Regeneron, Solid Biosciences Sinks On Earnings – Benzinga” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Investors Should Expect In 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Week In Review: MGI Tech Raises $200 Million To Manufacture Genomic Sequencing Machines – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 19, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 15 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $184,562 activity. 1,526 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) shares with value of $9,351 were bought by KAZIMI A J. $12,447 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) was bought by Krogulski Kenneth. JACOBS JOEY A had bought 3,166 shares worth $19,336 on Monday, April 1. Young Caroline bought $9,677 worth of stock.